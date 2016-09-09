Land bank to host renovation open house

The Lucas County Land Bank, in partnership with local realtors, will host a unique "Renovation Open House" simultaneously at four properties in Lucas County this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following on the Land Bank's major goal to see 1500 properties renovated or demolished in 1500 days, this Renovation Open House will give potential homeowners and investors a hands-on opportunity to see available Land Bank properties and learn more about the Land Bank's distinct property renovation model.

The Land Bank currently has 15 properties listed for sale for renovation. Four properties will be featured in the Renovation Open House:

4040 Berwick Ave. in West Toledo

626 Tennyson Pl. in the Old West End

2817 103rd St. in Point Place

914 Ogden Ave. in South Toledo

"For those who have always been curious, this Open House will be the best opportunity to learn how you can become a property owner and renovate a vacant home in partnership with the Land Bank," said Kapszukiewicz. "Great deals await those who are ready to make a major investment in our neighborhoods."

Since its creation six years ago, the Land Bank has facilitated the renovation of more than 400 residential and commercial properties. In the 45 days since the Land Bank's original 1500 in 1500 announcement, 78 properties have already been renovated or demolished.

