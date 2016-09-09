Mercy Health holds Toledo job fair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mercy Health holds Toledo job fair

Mercy Health Toledo is excited to host a special job fair Friday for open positions at new Perrysburg Cancer Center, and more. 

Perrysburg Cancer Center positions include:

  • RN/Nursing
  • Nurse Navigator
  • Clinical Dietitian
  • Cancer Center Records Specialist
  • Admin assistant – PT
  • Radiation Therapy Technologists
  • Manager Medical Oncology

Other open positions within the Toledo market include:

  • RN/Nursing
  • Behavioral Health
  • Critical Care
  • ED
  • Med/Surg
  • Cardiac
  • Medical Tech
  • Histology Tech
  • Lead Genetics Counselor
  • Financial Counselor
  • Manager Medical Staff Services
  • Surgical Tech
  • Paramedic
  • Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy

All who come to the job fair must bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared for onsite interviews! 

The job fair goes until 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn French Quarter on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg. 

