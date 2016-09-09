Mercy Health holds Toledo job fair

Mercy Health Toledo is excited to host a special job fair Friday for open positions at new Perrysburg Cancer Center, and more.
Perrysburg Cancer Center positions include:
Other open positions within the Toledo market include:
All who come to the job fair must bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared for onsite interviews!
The job fair goes until 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn French Quarter on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg.
