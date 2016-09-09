Mercy Health holds Toledo job fair

Mercy Health Toledo is excited to host a special job fair Friday for open positions at new Perrysburg Cancer Center, and more.

Perrysburg Cancer Center positions include:

RN/Nursing

Nurse Navigator

Clinical Dietitian

Cancer Center Records Specialist

Admin assistant – PT

Radiation Therapy Technologists

Manager Medical Oncology

Other open positions within the Toledo market include:

RN/Nursing

Behavioral Health

Critical Care

ED

Med/Surg

Cardiac

Medical Tech

Histology Tech

Lead Genetics Counselor

Financial Counselor

Manager Medical Staff Services

Surgical Tech

Paramedic

Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy

All who come to the job fair must bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared for onsite interviews!

The job fair goes until 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn French Quarter on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg.

