Thief steals thousands of dollars worth of items from non-profit organization

A local non-profit organization found themselves the victim of a crime after someone broke-in and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

United North's mission is to stabilize, rebuild and grow the north side of Toledo. So when they are victimized by a criminal, everybody in the community is impacted.

It was a home on the 900 block of Baker in north Toledo that was burglarized. The crooks got in through the front door and took the furnace and a/c unit.

"People really have to look out for each other. The city just doesn't have the resources to staff enormous amounts of police," said Steve Seaton, United North CEO.

United North builds and owns several properties like the one on Baker. It's part of the organization's mission to revitalize neighborhoods with homes people want to live in rather then abandon.

New construction is costly and just one of many services the non-profit funds on a shoe string budget. So, when crimes like this take place, money that could have been pumped in to new projects is used to make it right again.



"Having a house vandalized does put our residents in a bad situation because then it takes us longer to turn that house around," said Seaton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.