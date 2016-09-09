Big Board Friday Week 3 Lineup - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Big Board Friday Week 3 Lineup

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
(WTOL) -

Here's the lineup for week 3 of our high school football coverage: 

  • WHITMER VS. PERRYSBURG
  • BISHOP TIMON (NY) VS. CENTRAL CATHOLIC
  • MADISON VS. ST. FRANCIS
  • FINDLAY VS. SOUTHVIEW
  • WOODWARD VS. SPRINGFIELD
  • AW VS. ROGERS
  • PIONEER VS. BEDFORD
  • MAUMEE VS. START
  • NORTHVIEW VS. BOWSHER
  • FREMONT ROSS VS. SANDUSKY
  • CLYDE VS. BELLEVUE
  • PERKINS VS. GENOA
  • EASTWOOD VS. OAK HARBOR
  • ROSSFORD VS. NORTHWOOD
  • EVERGREEN VS. OTTAWA HILLS
  • OTSEGO VS. BOWLING GREEN

Read more about tonight's game here. And make sure to check out our live scoring of the games on our Big Board App

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly