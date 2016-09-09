Big Board Preview: Week 3

Several teams hope to build on early momentum going into the middle of the regular season in week 3 of Big Board Friday.

The marquee match-up is between Perrysburg (2-0) and Whitmer (1-1).

Whitmer is coming off a 29-7 loss against Central Catholic.

Whitmer struggled the entire game on offense, as Central Catholic held the Panther’s passing and running games to below 100 yards.

The only bright spot came on special teams, when senior Malik Moore returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The offense will have to be able to score more points to keep up with Perrysburg, who won their first two games by 40 points and 20 points respectively.

The Yellowjackets had another banner game against St. Francis de Sales.

Junior quarterback Spencer Backus put up 252 yards through the air with two touchdowns. Backus was also the leading rusher for the Yellowjackets with 80 yards and one touchdown.

Senior runningback Connor Meredith also put up two touchdowns of his own, one rushing and one as a receiver.

Whitmer and Perrysburg are set to kickoff tonight at 7 in Perrysburg.

Download the WTOL BIG BOARD APP for live scoring of tonight's games

Another team also looking to stay undefeated is Clyde (2-0), who are taking a short trip east to take on Bellevue.

Bellevue is coming off a 34-30 loss last week against Perkins (Sandusky).

The Redmen gave up more than 250 yards rushing to Perkins. All four of Perkins’ touchdowns came from the ground game.

Clyde is coming off another solid performance last week, beating Ashland 38-21.

The Fliers’ offense has been their bread and butter, putting up a two-game average of 43.5 points.

Clyde and Bellevue will kickoff tonight at 7 in Bellevue.

Big Board Friday: Week 3 Lineup

One matchup between two undefeated teams this week is Springfield (2-0) and Woodward (2-0).

Springfield has put up big numbers offensively to begin the season.

The Blue Devils scored 51 and 45 points in their first two games of the season.

With undefeated Perrysburg looming next week, Springfield is hoping for another solid game tonight.

Woodward is coming off a 42-20 victory against Danbury.

The Polar Bears also beat Cardinal Stritch 58-29 in their opener, setting up an offensive battle tonight.

Woodward and Springfield will kickoff tonight at 7 in Holland.

For live scoring of all tonight’s games, check out the Big Board app on the iTunes and Google Play app stores. Then, tune into Dunn Chevy Buick BIG BOARD FRIDAY at 11:15 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.