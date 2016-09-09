Officials: Ohio man received food stamps by hiding $4M - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Officials: Ohio man received food stamps by hiding $4M

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

NOVELTY, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio man who claims he's worth $120 million and is the son of a late former Iranian prince hid his wealth in order to collect food stamp payments and Medicaid.

WKYC-TV reports authorities last week raided the sprawling, 8,000-square-foot suburban Cleveland home of Ali Pascal Mahvi.

For two years Mahvi's family collected about $300 a month in food stamps. They also received Medicaid.

But officials say the family has numerous bank accounts with a combined value of more than $4 million that weren't disclosed when he applied for benefits.

Mahvi denies any wrongdoing and maintains he's eligible for aid since his home - worth more than $800,000 - and personal belongings don't prevent him from receiving government assistance.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

