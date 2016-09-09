Officials: Ohio man received food stamps by hiding $4M

NOVELTY, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio man who claims he's worth $120 million and is the son of a late former Iranian prince hid his wealth in order to collect food stamp payments and Medicaid.

WKYC-TV reports authorities last week raided the sprawling, 8,000-square-foot suburban Cleveland home of Ali Pascal Mahvi.

For two years Mahvi's family collected about $300 a month in food stamps. They also received Medicaid.

But officials say the family has numerous bank accounts with a combined value of more than $4 million that weren't disclosed when he applied for benefits.

Mahvi denies any wrongdoing and maintains he's eligible for aid since his home - worth more than $800,000 - and personal belongings don't prevent him from receiving government assistance.

No charges have been filed.

