Man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles while walking along I-75 in Bowling Green

A man is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles while walking along I-75 in Wood County Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the Wooster Street Exit in Bowling Green. Police say a man who has not yet been identified was struck by multiple vehicles traveling southbound in the right lane.

It is unclear why the man was walking along the interstate. No other information is being released at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green State University Police Department, Bowling Green Fire & EMS, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the OSHP Bowling Green Post at 419-352-2481.

