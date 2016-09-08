Unmasking Mental Health fundraiser held to benefit community programs

A new effort was launched Thursday night to streamline the healthcare process for folks in the northwest Ohio area who need treatment for mental illness.

A fundraising event was held called "Unmasking Mental Health." Proceeds from the event will go towards new and existing community programs as well as improving access to mental health care services across the region.

That’s the goal of a partnership formed by the ProMedica Foundations and Harbor Behavioral Health, as a way to help folks too embarrassed to go out and seek treatment.

“Mental health is like any other health issue. It’s not something to be ashamed of, but to be addressed and resolved” said ProMedica Board of Trustees member Steven Staelin.

He says one in five adults in the area suffer from some sort of mental health issue but are afraid to seek professional help.

Money raised at the event will be divided among ProMedica hospitals. Local board members will determine where the needs are and what treatment should be made available.

“We started a telehealth service where we can beam a psychiatrist into any community to treat people the way they need to be treated," said John Sheehan of Harbor Behavioral Health.

More than 1,000 healthcare professionals attended the event, raising more than $1 million.



