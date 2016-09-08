$25,000 bond set for man who escaped custody from Lucas Co. Sheriffs

The man who escaped custody at a Toledo-area hospital has been arrested.

Larry Chears, 29, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall's Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of Franklin.

Police say Chears was caught after a foot chase with law enforcement officials.

Chears had previously escaped Lucas County Sheriff's Office custody last week at Mercy Health's St. Vincent Medical Center.

Chears had been remanded by the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas on drug trafficking and possession offenses.

The U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force did offer a $1,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

On Wednesday, a $25,000 bond was set for Chears, who will appear back in court Sept. 21.

