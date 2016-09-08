Lucas Co suicide prevention coalition host lunch at Levis Square

The color purple could be seen all throughout Levis Square Thursday, as the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition raised awareness for World Suicide Prevention week.

Purple is the color used to represent suicide awareness throughout the country. Lucas County's Suicide Coalition has been around since 2008, working to promote the prevention of suicide.

For the second year in a row, this group set up in Levis Square to raise awareness and break the stigma many associate with the tragedy.

Beverly Bahret, member of the coalition, wants the community to know there are resources available.

"We want to first off let folks know suicide is preventable, give them the information and the literature that we have to make them aware of the risks involved. How to recognize, give them, we have an app that you can download on the phones, the R U OK app", said Bahret.

