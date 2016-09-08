Memorial softball tournament to be held for Fremont Rec Center employee

The city of Fremont lost a beloved member of their community this Summer. This weekend they will be coming together to remember him, and to continue his life's work.

This Saturday, a memorial softball tournament will be held at Fremont's Roger Young Park in memory of a longtime, loyal employee of the Fremont Rec Center.

Mike Piero worked at the Fremont Rec Center for 22 years. As recreation coordinator, he helped hundreds of Fremont youth over the years play sports.

He was also known to pay the fees for any kids who couldn't afford them. He would also coach multiple teams a season. This Summer, Mike was given the first ever Fremont City Employee of the Month award.

In July, Mike passed away from a heart attack. The employee of the month award has since been renamed in his honor. Funds from the softball tournament will go towards paying youth sports fees, and create a college scholarship fund for Fremont area students.

"His big thing with kids was getting them something to do, an activity to keep them healthy. An activity to keep them away from the bad things that they can get into in life." said Mike's brother Patrick.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Walk up registration will be accepted.

A blood drive in Mike's honor will also take place at the Rec Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



