OH Turnpike seeks input for future toll collection system

The Ohio Turnpike is seeking input from customers about future toll collection systems.

Questions apart of the survey include:

Are customers willing to pay more for tolls to modernize the Ohio Turnpike’s toll collection system? Gates or no gates at toll booths?

“As part of our strategic planning, we want to hear from our customers and stakeholders,” said Randy Cole, OH Turnpike Executive Director. “All options for future toll and customer service operations will be explored as we consider cost, customer preference, safety and ease of payment.”

To take the survey, click here.

For more information about the Ohio Turnpike, call 440-234-2081.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.