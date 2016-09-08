BGSU offering help for displaced ITT Tech Students

Bowling Green State University is stepping in to help students displaced by the sudden closing of ITT Tech.

Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan students are encouraged to contact the University for opportunities at the Main campus, Firelands campuses, or eCampus.

“We are happy to help these students explore their options and continue to meet their career goals,” said Dr. Barbara Henry, assistant vice president for non-traditional and military student services. “We understand this is a difficult time for the area’s former ITT students, and we want to offer our services as they look for opportunities to continue their education.”

For more information, call 419-372-8136.

