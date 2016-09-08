Phase one of 180th OH Air National Guard 9/11 memorial complete

Phase one of the 9/11 Memorial at the 180th Ohio Air National Guard unit at Toledo Express Airport is now complete. On Sunday, Sept. 11, there will be an invitation only remembrance ceremony at the base.

A clock face, flag pole and bean from the World Trade Center will be unveiled during the ceremony.

The memorial is a reminder of what the 180th means to not only our community, but the country as well.

“The 180th is instrumental in protecting our security and on September 11th, 2001, they responded to the terrorist attacks," said Stephen Way of DGL Consulting Engineers.

The memorial was developed and designed by the Toledo Regional Architects, Contractors and Engineers (TRACE).

When complete, it will be only one of two memorials with artifacts from the three 9/11 attack locations: a World Trade Center beam, limestone blocks from the Pentagon and dirt from the Shanksville, Pennsylvania crash site.

“This is a gift from the community to the community. It will accessible for all the community, similar to all the other federal monuments," said Way.

The memorial will be complete by Sept. 11, 2017.

Donations are still being accepted to finish the $260,000 project. If you would like to donate, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.