Event held to raise awareness for fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

In a joint effort, two local organizations held an event Thursday to raise awareness of the risks involved when drinking while pregnancy.

Double ARC, which serves children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, and Mercy College of Ohio teamed up for the event in Toledo.

There were a number of activities and videos, all to shine a spotlight on the problem and let women know what can happen if they drink alcohol while pregnant.

"It can be physical, emotional, behavioral and or psychological effects of that," said Sister Mary Santor, who is a FASD specialist.

The event was held ahead of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder awareness day, which is Sept. 9.

