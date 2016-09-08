Motorcycle ride to help homeless veterans held Saturday

Some people call them heroes, but far too often the men and women who serve our country don't have a place to call home. Which is why the University of Toledo and Toledo Harley Davidson are hosting the first ever Veterans Matter Ride.

Hundreds are expected to come out to UT's campus Saturday to ride their Harley-Davidson or another motorcycle and bring awareness to our homeless veterans.

"Our commitment to veterans really extends beyond the streets and sidewalks of the campus," said Haraz Ghanbari, the director of veterans affairs at the University of Toledo.

He says he's committed to helping our veterans both on and off campus.

"Veterans matter and no veteran should ever have to call the street their home," said Ghanbari.

But you may be surprised to learn that many of them do. According to the National Alliance to end homelessness, on any given night there are nearly 50,000 veterans living on the streets - homeless and alone.

"We can help house homeless veterans and help them get back on their feet," said Ghanbari.

That's why UT is partnering with Toledo Harley Davidson to raise money for Veterans Matter, an organization that houses our homeless vets.

"Harley Davidson is Americana, veterans are the folks who make all this possible, the freedoms that we have to ride these wonderful motorcycles are because of veterans," said Tim Sherman, owner of Toledo Harley Davidson.

It's a ride that will kick start UT's Hero Appreciation Day before this Saturday's home football game, honoring all the men and women who serve.

"All the money raised from that motorcycle ride will go to help homeless veterans not just in Toledo and Ohio but really across the country," said Ghanbari.

The event kicks off this Saturday at Savage Arena and is followed by the home football game.

Get ticket information for the event here.

