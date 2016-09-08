Thief forces man to drive to ATM, steals money

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are looking for the person who forced a man to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

The string of these dangerous crimes began earlier in the week. Police say so far, three people have been robbed at gun point at ATMs.

Two separate victims were approached as they were at an ATM withdrawing money.

One incident happened in downtown Toledo at a PNC Bank. Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to incident - he faces charges on two of the ATM thefts.

Just as police thought they had the problem solved, a second incident happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Another victim was approached by a different suspect in the 1800 block of Adams Street, taking the man's cash and credit cards.

The suspect then got in the man’s car and forced him to drive to the Toledo Metro Federal Credit Union ATM just blocks away.

“The one that happened last night is of particular concern because he approached the victim as he was getting out of the car robbed him of his cash and credit cards and then made him get back in the car and made him drive him around,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan, of the Toledo police department.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Surveillance cameras captured the person responsible, but the photos are very blurry.

If you recognize his clothing or know who the man is, you’re asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Police are warning people that the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Lt. Heffernan says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings when you go to the ATM. Make sure your doors are locked, have your cell phone ready to call 911, and when possible go to an ATM with someone else so you’re not alone.

