Looking for a job? Imagination Station is hiring!

Looking for a fun and imaginative job? You're in luck - the Imagination Station in Toledo is hiring!

The science center is holding a job fair for full and part-time positions on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Details:

Must be 18 years old

Come dressed to impress

Interviews first come, first serve

Imagination Station is located at 1 Discovery Way in Toledo.

Find more information or apply online here.

