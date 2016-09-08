Looking for a job? Imagination Station is hiring! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Looking for a job? Imagination Station is hiring!

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Looking for a fun and imaginative job? You're in luck - the Imagination Station in Toledo is hiring!

The science center is holding a job fair for full and part-time positions on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Details:

  • Must be 18 years old
  • Come dressed to impress
  • Interviews first come, first serve

Imagination Station is located at 1 Discovery Way in Toledo.

Find more information or apply online here.

