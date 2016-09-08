FedEx Ground to hold Perrysburg job hiring event

FedEx Ground is holding an open house and job fair Sunday in Perrysburg Township.

The company is looking for full and part-time package handlers.

Job Details:

Must be 18 years of age

No prior experience required

With new pay increase, make up to $12.60 per hr.

Part Time and Full Time opportunities

Multiple schedule options available

Career advancement opportunities

Tuition reimbursement program

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at 100 J Street. Attendees are asked to use the Buck Road entrance. Learn more about the event here.

