Close Call Caught On Camera: Semi narrowly misses state trooper - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Close Call Caught On Camera: Semi narrowly misses state trooper

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook)
(WTOL) -

An Ohio State Trooper had a close call Monday. 

It happened in Marion County. The trooper was waiting to pull over a semi that was reportedly driving recklessly on SR 4, when it ran off the road, took down a tree and utility pole and overturned, narrowly missing the trooper. 

The driver says he was looking down at the clock. 

Luckily, no one was injured. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly