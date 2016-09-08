Close Call Caught On Camera: Semi narrowly misses state trooper

An Ohio State Trooper had a close call Monday.

It happened in Marion County. The trooper was waiting to pull over a semi that was reportedly driving recklessly on SR 4, when it ran off the road, took down a tree and utility pole and overturned, narrowly missing the trooper.

The driver says he was looking down at the clock.

Luckily, no one was injured.

