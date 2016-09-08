Low enrollment forces classroom changes for Raymer Elementary students

Parents are demanding answers from Toledo Public Schools as to why their children's class sizes are getting bigger.

We're told Kindergarten through 3rd grade classrooms at Raymer Elementary will be condensed into two classes because of low enrollment. TPS says this is standard practice.

Actual enrollment numbers won't be released for another couple weeks. But parents now have to explain to their kids why they will be changing teachers and rooms.

"It'll push learning from the students perspective back six weeks and it could effect them emotionally because some of the teachers and students already built a rapport where they've got an emotional connection already," said Dave Shull, Raymer parent.

TPS says teachers moving out of the school will move to different positions within the district.

