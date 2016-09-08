First Alert Days: Heavy Weekend Rain Possible

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day Thursday, but heavier rain may be coming this weekend.

We expect rain to begin near the end of Big Board Friday football games. Right now we expect most games will be played and finished without heavy rainfall. Here is a breakdown of our hour-by-hour forecast.





The heaviest rain may develop overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning.

The threat for showers may continue throughout much of the morning and afternoon Saturday.





Right now 1-3" of rainfall are possible, with most of it again falling late Friday and early Saturday.

Stay tuned as we get closer to Friday night for updates.

