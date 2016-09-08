I-75 reopens in Wood County after semi rollover

An accident on I-75 involving a tanker semi left drivers stranded on the highway with delays, backups, and detours.

It happened around 5:32 a.m. on southbound I-75 south of Bowling Green. Troopers say the driver of the semi carrying hazardous material, 57-year-old Kenneth Lada of Morrice, Michigan, lost control, drove into the median and overturned.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says none of the hazardous material being carried spilled out, but a hazmat team from the Ohio EPA was called out to the scene as a precaution.

Despite the lengthy time it took to clean up, Officials say the accident could have been a lot worse had they not been prepared.

“It would still throughout the duration of the incident, it would be backed up even worse. You would have gridlock within the city,” said Dylan Foukes, ODOT traffic maintenance engineer.

This accident is a prime example of why it was important to put in place one of the emergency detour plans ODOT constructed in collaboration with OSHP and the city of Bowling Green back in 2014.

“Right away we went in place knowing for that scenario where we went to bully resources in the field to make sure we get traffic around the incident until it's cleaned up,” said Foukes.

I-75 remained closed between SR 582 and Cygnet Road for a few hours, as crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic was rerouted onto SR 25.

All agencies involved could work swiftly to remove drivers stuck on the highway and re-route approaching traffic, like diverting traffic through downtown Bowling Green.

"The city of Bowling Green, the bowling green police department as soon as we put this plan into place they know what they got to do and what we need to do to get things going as fast as possible to limit the delays for those traveling,” said Lt. Williams Bowers, of the OSHP Bowling Green Post.

Though officials were prepared, they had the added challenge of dealing with a tanker full of hazardous, flammable brine resin.

“"People could be hurt seriously and we want to take every precaution to make sure that doesn't happen and that's why yes it was closed down for a long time but we had to the truck driver who was the only on injured in the whole incident. There's something to be said for that,” said Lt. Bowers.

Lada was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later flown to Mercy St. Vincent's in Toledo. He is in fair condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

