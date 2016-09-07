Who will GPS monitor nearly 100 inmates to be released from CCNO?

Starting Monday, the number of inmates at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) will be smaller, as low-risk inmates will be let back into the community. It's all because of a partnership between Lucas County Commissioners and the MacArthur Foundation.

Nearly 100 of the released people will be monitored through a GPS monitor, and officers with Lucas County Common Pleas Court will be in charge of those individuals.

Common Pleas has operated a GPS monitoring program since the 1990s, and three electronic monitoring supervision officers currently track 100 people.

"We are able to look at the computer screen to see where that individual is at any given time," said Deb Gasser, director.

Gasser says it's the most cost-effective alternative to traditional incarceration, and the overwhelming majority of the 100 people-a-day play by the rules.

"Last year the violation rate was approximately four percent," said Gasser.

If someone does go where they don't belong, Gasser says they could send out a community supervision deputy, but sometimes it's as simple as a phone call.

To prepare for more people in the monitoring program, Gasser says they're training three more officers. She says it makes sense since their program will pick up the additional people.

"In my own opinion - and it may be biased - the best program in the area," said Gasser.

Gasser says the people being released aren't going to be a danger to society in general.

"These are offenders who could be at home, instead of being incarcerated; everything is risk-based," said Gasser.

Lucas County Commissioners and judges say the idea behind the release is that some people are better rehabilitated by not being behind bars.

