Rogers HS football team packs 10,000 meals for community

Wednesday, members of the Rogers High School freshmen football team took a break from the heat and gridiron to help some deserving families.

The team worked with Impact With Hope’s Kids Against Hunger Program to pack 10,000 meals. The meals will be given to families in the community who are in need.

“When you get to know these guys, they care a lot. If they can do something, they’ll do it for you,” said Jason Besgrove, freshmen football coach at Rogers High School.

Each year, the team performs a service project within the community.

