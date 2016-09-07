Fremont insurance agent pleaded guilty to misappropriating funds

A former Fremont insurance agent was sentenced after pleading guilty to misappropriating funds.

Charles Gabel, former insurance agent and agency owner, was sentenced to three years of community control supervision and 100 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

An investigation by the Ohio Department of Insurance led to Gabel pleading guilty to misappropriating more than $58,000 from two clients.

Investigators say he intentionally created fake policy premium invoices to defraud clients for his financial benefit. An audit showed additional premium payment funds were owed, but it was later determined the clients’ accounts were already in good financial standing.

Gabel turned over his Ohio insurance license back on August 12, 2015.

Mary Taylor, Ohio Lt. Governor and Director of Ohio Department of insurance, says consumer protection is the state’s number one policy.

“This individual took advantage of trusting customers and he is being held accountable for his illegal conduct,” said Taylor.

If you are aware of insurance fraud, your're urged to report it to the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1800-686-1527 or visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.