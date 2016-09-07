Two 'Free Dump Days' left for Toledo residents

The City of Toledo is holding two more Free Dump Days for Toledo residents.

The next day will be on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the final day on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Bulk solid items, such as excess trash, furniture, wood and scrap metal will be accepted at the 3962 Hoffman Road landfill between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents must bring a current utility bill and valid photo ID to residency, enter the landfill via the Manhattan Boulevard entrance and unload their own vehicles.

Certain items will not be accepted, such as paints, electronic equipment, propane tanks, and other hazardous materials, including those that contain mercury, asbestos, freon, or medical waste.

Residents are encouraged to contact Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful with any questions online or by calling 419-213-2255.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.