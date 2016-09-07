Toledo man charged after pulling knife on officer during arrest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man charged after pulling knife on officer during arrest

Aaron Wiggins, 35 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Aaron Wiggins, 35 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man has been charged after pulling a knife on an officer during his arrest. 

Aaron Wiggins, 35, was arrested by Toledo police for trespassing at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when Wiggins reportedly pulled a knife from his pocket.

Wiggins initially resisted after the officers ordered him to drop the knife but was eventually stopped.

One of the officers did receive a small puncture wound to his hand during the confrontation.

