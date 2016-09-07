Gas station skimmers found throughout Ohio

At least 30 credit card skimmers were found in Ohio gas pumps outside of Lucas County since October of 2015.

Most of the skimmers were found in southwest Ohio along the I-75 corridor.

Credit card skimmers steal credit card, debit card and PIN numbers for identity theft.

The Lucas County Auditor joined 60 other Ohio county auditors in a “Skimmer Sweep” last Thursday, Friday and Tuesday to protect Labor Day holiday travelers from illegal credit card skimmers.

"We focused this last week on making sure we focused on Ma and Pa stations also in Lucas County, those stations that may be independently owned that do not have as much high-tech surveillance and observation, or longer hours functioning," said Anita Lopez, the Lucas County Auditor.

To avoid getting skimmed, officials say always be alert when gassing up at the pump. And if anything seems out of place or indicates that a gas pump has been tampered with, report it to the auditor's office.

