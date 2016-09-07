Metroparks/TARTA fight for bike-share program

Toledo may be joining the slew of other cities in America to implement a bike-share program.

The bike rental program is in the preliminary stages as a federal gr ant that the Metro Parks of the Toledo Area applied for last month still needs to be approved in order to move forward.

The gr ant money would go through the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments to fund roughly 80 percent of the bike-share program’s $330,000 startup cost.

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is partnering with the Metroparks to get this going, in addition to support from over 30 agencies.

The Marketing Director of TARTA, Steve Atkinson, believes Toledo is the perfect place to have this put in.

“This creates a good opportunity for accessibility for maybe those who don’t choose to drive or can’t drive and it closes that gap between those that don’t have public transit or wish to commute to work without driving, without taking public transit, without walking,” Atkinson said.

According to Atkinson, the community has been receptive to the idea, including major downtown businesses that would offer sponsorship like the Mud Hens, Fifth Third Bank and the Huntington Center, to name a few.

There would be about 100 bikes purchased for the program with 17 docking stations. The technologically advanced bikes would have a solar powered PIN-code padlock and have systems that allow users to find and reserve bikes on a computer or mobile device.

“It would be affordable, accessible and convenient for those throughout the region who choose to use it,” Atkinson said.



If all goes according to plan and the gr ant is approved, the bike-share program would be put in place in the spring of 2018.

