First Alert Days Ahead

September is typically a very quiet month weather-wise, but this week has three First Alert Days to pay attention to - Wednesday, Friday night and Saturday.

Heat combined with the mugginess will create dangerous conditions this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90's with a heat index around 100 degrees. This will feel like one of the warmest days this year but no where near a record. The record high is 99 degrees set in 1939. In fact, the heat prompted the Bowling Green City School district to let a few students out early due to lack of air conditioning.





Alert Days are also in effect for the first half of this weekend. Heavy downpours are possible Friday night and Saturday. Between all the football games and events, we are issuing these First Alert Days to give you a heads up when making your plans.





The reason for the heavy downpours? A moisture connection between Tropical Storm Newton in the southwest with the Great Lakes will allow for an amp-ed up atmosphere. The extra moisture will allow for mid-summer like heavy rainfall between Friday and Saturday.

