BGSU sees increase in student enrollment

Enrollment is up at Bowling Green State University.

The university says right now they have 600 more incoming students than last fall.

They have seen a big jump when it comes to incoming freshman, saying all the options for student engagement has helped increase enrollment.

"We have opportunities for students to connect with faculty both in and out of the classroom. Things like our internship guarantee program, the opportunities for research, for study abroad, for service learning, students are really engaged in their overall education experience at Bowling Green," says Cecelia Castellano, Vice Provost for strategic enrollment planning.

University leaders expect this trend to continue.

Right now applications for fall of 2017 are already be accepted.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.