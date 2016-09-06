Man faces several charges after crashing into responding ambulance

A Toledo man has been charged after crashing into an ambulance late Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Cherry Street, just north of Central Catholic High School.

Police say Suron Jacobs, 44, was driving a 2008 Dodge Charger southbound on Cherry Street, when he attempted to make a left turn onto Rockingham and was hit by a Lucas County Life Squad Ambulance.

The ambulance was operating with its lights and sirens on, as it was on its way to an unrelated emergency.

Two paramedics were in the front of the ambulance. Both were sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from St. Vincent Hospital.

Both vehicles had significant damages and to be towed from the scene. Toledo Edison was notified of a downed light pole.

Jacobs was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say when they searched his vehicle, they found a bottle of Morphine pills.

Jacobs was cited for right of way when turning left, fail to drive with due regard for emergency, and suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.