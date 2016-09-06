Ohio medical marijuana law explained

There are so many questions about the legal language of the medial marijuana law in Ohio that will go into affect on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Here are the notable items from the full text of the law:

Townships or cities can restrict where dispensaries, labs, or producers are located. The law states that localities have the last say as to where they are located.

The law does say that no matter what, facilities associated with medical marijuana can not be within 500 feet of any school, church, public library, park or playground.

Created within the state pharmacy board will be a Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee. According to medicalmarijuana.gov, the Governor appoints the physician and pharmacist members along with the members who represent employers, agriculture, academic research and persons involved in the treatment of drug and alcohol addiction.

The Senate President appoints the member representing local law enforcement and the member representing caregivers, while the Senate Minority Leader appoints the member who is a nurse.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives appoints the member representing patients and the member who represents persons involved in mental health treatment. The House Minority Leader appoints the member representing labor.

When it comes to employment, if your job has drug-free policies you can still be tested and let go for using medical marijuana - even if you are a registered patient.

The law lists the current "qualifying medical conditions" and some include:

Alzheimer's disease

Cancer

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Sickle cell anemia

Inflammatory bowl disease

The only forms of medical marijuana allowed are:

Oils

Tincture - or under the tongue d rops

Plant Material

Edibles

Patches

Combustibles, like smoking the plant, are not legal. However, vaporization of medical marijuana is permitted.

