Manufacturer in Tiffin announces $2.6 million expansion plan

A local manufacturer has announced plans to expand its Tiffin facility.

Arnold Machine is looking to move forward with a $2.6 million expansion, which will create 20 new skilled labor jobs. The project plan includes a 25,000 square foot building expansion, which will cost $1.6 million, as well as $1 million in new equipment to support the expansion.

Zach Arnold, President and Owner of the manufacturing company, says the company was considering locating a satellite assembly facility in Memphis, but the workforce, community, local and state support helped make the decision to stay in Tiffin.

“Although much of our new business is in the south, we are very pleased to be able to expand here. It’s an exciting time in our company’s history, and we appreciate all of the support we’re receiving from the City of Tiffin, SIEDC, AEP, the Regional Growth Partnership, and JobsOhio. If everything is approved, we will be expanding here,” said Arnold.

The expansion in contingent on the final approval of local and state incentives, which are expected to exceed $500,000 over the next 15 years.

Aaron Montz, Mayor of Tiffin, is pleased with the news.

“With this expansion, the North Star Industrial Park is completely full. We are excited to see our industrial sector continue to grow stronger, and we’re excited about the future. We appreciate the investment Arnold Machine is making in our community,” said Montz in a statement.

AEP Ohio is expected to make an offer in the next few weeks.

