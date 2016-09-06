ITT Technical Institute closing its doors, ceasing operations

ITT Technical Institute leaders announced Tuesday the school will be shutting down across the country. The company cited Government sanctions as the reason for the announcement.

WTOL 11’s Allie Hausfeld went to the Springfield Township campus Tuesday, which was a ghost town.

ITT Tech has more than 130 campuses across the United States. The company says most of their 8,000 employees will lose their jobs.

According to the Community College Review’s 2014 statistics, the Springfield Township campus had 200 students attending classes.

Students received emails a few weeks ago saying the college was being looked into for their accreditation. They were given options to move forward, but the only way to keep attending was to pay out of pocket.

Jordan White has an associate degree from ITT Tech, and was working on his Bachelor’s when he received the email Tuesday morning, saying the school was closing.

"I made the choice to not sign up because I wasn't sure what was going to happen. From the looks of it and the way it sounded they were losing about 85 to 90 percent of their income from the federal aid,” said White.

This follows the U.S. Department of Education’s recent ban on for-profit colleges allowing students to receive financial aid to enroll.

“It was fun, the first few quarters were fine and it was great. And then this just came out of nowhere, there was no warnings, no nothing, about any of this going on,” said White.

He says while attending ITT Tech, he was able to attend classes at night while still working his full time job at Computer Discount.

“It's going to be a big change having to switch to a bigger campus, a bigger school, and being able to work that around everything else that you do,” said White.

Going forward, Jordan hopes to get his money back, as well as transfer his credits to work toward a degree at the University of Toledo.

The new quarter was supposed to begin on Monday for students.

