Tiffin-Seneca Public Library to receive $300K renovations

Upgrades are on their way for a longstanding establishment in Tiffin. The Tiffin-Seneca Public Library will soon get a complete overhaul to its interior.

The Library has been in its current location since 1976. And since then, there have been some improvements, but for the most part it pretty much looks the same. But soon, that will all change.

The goal will be to update the interior to a 21st century design. It could cost between $300,000 and $400,000.

The renovation project will be paid for with money the library has set aside over the years.

A more open floor plan will feature new furniture, upgraded tech center, lower bookshelves and better line of site down all aisles. The furniture will also accommodate laptops and smart phones better.

The idea is to make the library more conducive to longer stays for visitors to enjoy.

"If we make it a comfortable place for people to come and a useful place, not that it isn't already, but make it continue to be a useful place, we'll continue to draw our patrons for many many years to come." said Library Director Matthew Ross.

There's no set date for renovations to begin, but it could be complete by next Spring.

The library is expected to remain open to the public during the renovation process.

