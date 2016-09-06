Tiffin Mall purchased by Toledo real estate group

Another big investment has been announced for the City of Tiffin, and it's expected to bring new life to a property that has become a ghost town.

Most of the 28 retail spaces inside the Tiffin Mall are currently vacant, but changes are coming as the mall will be sold to a real estate company for $2.2 million.

Built in 1980, the Tiffin Mall has seen better days. It has changed hands multiple times over the years,most recently with the current owners out of New York having sold the property to Toledo based Key Hotel and Property Management.

Key currently manages Bancroft Village in Toledo and Navarre Crossing in Oregon, among other properties.

The mall currently stands as the last undeveloped property on the West Market corridor. Officials say they are excited to see new possible businesses move in.

"It's exciting to see, it continues the momentum in Tiffin and Seneca County over the last four years. 1,500 new jobs, as well as a quarter of a billion dollars in investment." said Bryce Riggs, Development Coordinator for SIEDC.

There's no word yet if Key intends to utilize the existing building, or build a new one.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.