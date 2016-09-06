Police investigate damage to Gleenwood Elementary School Athletic Complex in Rossford

Rossford police are investigating damage to Rossford School District property at the Glenwood Elementary Athletic Complex.

Police say around 11:10 pm Monday night, two cars were drag racing in the parking lot along the tennis courts. The cars were traveling so fast that they were unable to stop at the end of the drive, causing one car to break through the fence and almost go into the retention pond.

Following the crash, two other cars pulled up to the scene. Eventually a tow truck was called to the scene to help in pulling one car from the marshy pond area.

Police say in addition to flat tires, both cars should have front-end damage also.

If you know who was involved in this incident, call Rossford police at 419-666-5230.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.