Police investigate overnight stabbing in east Toledo

Toledo police are investigating an overnight stabbing on Starr Ave.

William Scherer, the victim of the stabbing, flagged down officers on Starr. The officers noticed cuts to his hand and wrist.

Scherer told officers a man accused him of stealing heroin and stabbed him.

He is expected to be okay, though officers say Scherer was not being cooperative with the investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.