Nearly 100 arrests in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

It was a busy holiday for troopers, as the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign wrapped up on Labor Day.

During the nearly two-week campaign, the highway patrol arrested 91 people for drunk driving between the Bowling Green and Toledo posts.

Although three people died on the roads in the area, troopers say those crashes did not involve drunk drivers.

