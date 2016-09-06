Greek-American festival kicks off Friday

Hungry for Greek food? You’re in luck, as Friday kicks off this year’s Greek American festival.

This is the 46th year of the festival.

Tuesday, volunteers were getting the amazing cuisine ready, making grape leaves and spinach pies.

The festival will begin on Friday and run until Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral parking lot on Summit Street.

On Saturday, you can get free admission if you present a University of Toledo football ticket stub at the festival gates.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.