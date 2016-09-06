BBB warns of the dreaded robocall

Something we always complain about are those annoying robocalls, but what are the best ways to handle them? Better Business Bureau's Dick Epstein tells us what to do when they come your way.

If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live person, it's a robocall!

They have dramatically increased and come from all over the world.

Smartphones become a common target. Though it's illegal to make them, scammers don't care.

Don't believe threats from these calls. They claim to be the IRS or Treasury. They are all lies. Just hang up.

Offers like discount credit cards, extended car warranties or low cost mortgages are also usually scams. Hang up!

Don't believe caller ID. Your phone may say a name like IRS or a local number when the caller is actually in India.

The message says "Press one to talk to us, press two to stop the calls." Don't believe it. Don't press 2!

Beware of scams like a message claiming to be a political survey that suddenly offers you a free vacation.

Help is coming to cut down these calls, but consumers are cheated out of millions of dollars by illegal robocalls. Just hang up!

Have a scam you'd like to report, call the Better Business Bureau at 419-531-3116.

