Former Toledo officer found not guilty of attempted murder, guilty on other charges

A former Toledo police officer was found not guilty of attempted murder Wednesday morning. However, he was found guilty on three other charges he faced.

Both the state and Frank Ramirez's attorneys had one last chance to prove their case in closing arguments Tuesday.

Ramirez faced six charges, including felonious assault, attempt to commit murder and tampering with evidence. Investigators say he was involved in the assault of a woman in December of 2014 on Colburn Avenue.

After deliberating for five hours, a jury found Ramirez guilty of obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and discharged of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

He was found not guilty of the more serious charges, including felonious assault and attempted murder.

There was no emotion on the former police officer’s face as the verdict was handed down. Although he was found guilty, Ramirez’s attorney said off camera that he was pleased with the Jury’s hard work on the case.

Police say Ramirez didn't act alone in the crime.

The two others suspects, John and Maytee Clarke, took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case.

Until his sentencing, Ramirez will be monitored electronically. He faces up to six years in prison.

Tiffany Williams was the victim in the 2014 assault. She testified during the murder trial of the suspects accused of killing the Clarke's son and girlfriend in 2011.

According to court documents, in December, both John and Maytee followed Williams, a known friend of their murdered son, through an alley before stopping their vehicle. John Clarke is accused of firing two shots at Williams, just missing her head, before fleeing the scene. Ramirez was also accused of firing a gun and covering up evidence.

John and Maytee Clarke will be sentenced along with Ramirez on Sept. 19.

