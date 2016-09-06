Ohio leader seeks applicants for medical marijuana panel

Ohio's House speaker is seeking applicants for two appointments he'll make to a panel overseeing the implementation of the state's medical marijuana law.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville is required to appoint two panel members - one who represents patients and another who represents people involved in mental health treatment.

The Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee will help develop regulations and make recommendations governing the state's medical marijuana program. People on the panel also will employers, labor, local law enforcement and others.

The governor and legislative leaders must appoint people to the committee no later than 30 days after the medical marijuana law takes effect Thursday.

Rosenberger has asked for resumes and cover letters to be sent to his office no later than Sept. 16.

