Ohio college opens entirely gluten-free dining hall

KENT, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio college has opened what it says is the first entirely gluten-free dining hall in the country.

Cleveland.com reports that Kent State University restructured Prentice Cafe in Prentice Hall after administrators noticed a rising number of students with intolerance to gluten.

Kent State says it's the first campus to offer an entire dining hall that's certified gluten-free. The cafe was certified by the Gluten-Free Food Services Certification Program, which is a food safety program.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.