3-year-old boy found in Ohio swimming pool dies

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from a family gathering and was found in a swimming pool at a nearby home has died.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the boy was playing with other children at a gathering in Springfield when he disappeared Monday evening. Authorities say an adult found him in an uncovered, above-ground pool at home across the street.

Lt. Christopher Clark says authorities suspect the boy was missing for just a few minutes.

Clark says responders tried to resuscitate the boy, who was airlifted to a hospital where he died. He wasn't immediately identified.

Authorities say the homeowner was home at the time of the accident but didn't know the child had gotten into the pool.

The death is under investigation.

