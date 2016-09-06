4 Ohio cities make study's list of most stressful cities in U.S.

Ohioans are stressed out! A recent study released by WalletHub has ranked the most stressful cities in the U.S. and on that list are four in Ohio.

Of the four, Toledo takes second, ranking as the 14th most stressful place in the U.S. Cleveland comes in 5th, Cincinnati comes in 16th and Akron comes in 23rd.

All four cities also rank high for stress related to raising a family with Cleveland coming in 2nd, Toledo coming in 7th, Cincinnati coming in 12th and Akron coming in 13th, according to The Stir.

The most stressed out city according to the WalletHub study is Detroit, and the least stressed out city is Fremont, California.

The WalletHub study also looked at work-related stress, money-related stress, health and safety-related stress and coping with stress to determine which cities overall were the most stressed.

But fear not, we have some good news when it comes to stress - since 2007, experts say stress levels continue to go down across the country.

Copyright 2016 WTOL/WOIO. All rights reserved.