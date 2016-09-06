Hurricane Newton impacts local forecast later this week

The focus of the weather world last week was on Hurricane Hermine. This week it's Hurricane Newton impacting Mexico right now but likely will spread flooding into the U.S. the next few days.

Early Tuesday morning the eye of the storm was approaching Cabo San Lucas where Newton made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

The effects of Newton will be felt north of Mexico as the storm tracks north.

Significant flash flooding in the desert southwest will be possible later this week. The moisture will also carry over and create potential heavy downpours around Toledo by Friday. Check the 10-day outlook on the First Alert Weather App for more details!





