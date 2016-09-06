Demolition crew to tear down vacant south Toledo house destroyed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Demolition crew to tear down vacant south Toledo house destroyed by overnight fire

Demolition crews will be out this morning to tear down a house destroyed by an overnight fire. 

It started just after 2 a.m. in an alley between Prouty and Colburn in south Toledo.  

We're told that the house is vacant and has caught fire before. Officers say the house use to be a garage before it was converted into a house. 

Officials say the cause of the fire is suspicious. 

